Toxic cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’ found in contact lenses tested by scientists: Study

A study has found that toxic, cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in all contact lenses tested by scientists.

A number of researches were conducted by American universities including North Carolina State University. They tested 18 different pairs of soft contact lenses at an EPA-certified lab to see if they contained PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

Every pair of lenses can contain levels of organic fluorine, which is a maker for PFAS.

Notably, these chemicals have been found in almost every type of consumer good; for example, pots and pans, makeup, menstrual products, and even carpets.

PFAS are linked to health issues, including fertility problems, liver damage, and cancer. However, researchers are yet unclear on the risks that contact lenses hold for the eyes.

Scott Belcher, a North Carolina State University researcher and scientific adviser on contact lens testing, said: ‘You could consider [the lenses] almost pure PFAS.’

PFAS, otherwise known as ‘per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances,’ are a class of roughly 14,000 man-made chemicals which repel grease, water, stains, and heat. They are termed ‘forever chemicals’ because they do not disintegrate naturally.

Commissioned by Mamavation and Environmental Health News public health blogs, the testing carried out in an EPA-approved lab, searched for traces of organic fluorine in lenses by brands Acuvue, Alcon, and Coopervision.

The study was conducted on 18 different products currently on the market, at least half of them were daily lenses. The amount of fluorine detected in them was between 105 parts per million (ppm) to 20,700 ppm.

This means all of the tested contact lenses exceeded 100 ppm, which is equivalent to 100,000,000 ppt, or 50,000 times more than the highest level deemed safe in drinking water by the EPA.

According to the American Chemical Society, contact lenses are usually made with a mixture of poly(methylmethacrylate), silicones, and fluoropolymers- which are basically present in PFAS- in order to make a softer material that allows oxygen to pass through to the eye.

Fluoropolymer PFAS are basically soft plastic that is ideal for disposable, and soft lenses. It is as Mr. Belcher said, ‘They have the properties that your eyes want.’

In a conversation with The Guardian, Mr. Belcher said, ”

‘It wants to get oxygen and doesn’t want bacteria to grow like crazy, and it wants lenses to be smooth and comfortable.”

It is not known what sort of health effects eyes can have due to PFAS exposure through contact lenses, because no studies regarding the eye’s reaction to PFAS have yet been conducted.

The three lenses with the most amounts of fluorine were Alcon Air Optix Colors with Smartshield Technology (20,700ppm), Alcon Total30 Contact Lenses for Daily Wear (20,400ppm), and Alcon Air Optix (No Hydraglide) for Astigmatism (20,000ppm).

Down at the lower end were Acuvue Oasys with Hydraclear Plus with UV Blocking (113ppm) and Alcon Dailies Total One-Day Water Gradient for Astigmatism (106ppm).