Video of UPSC coach Dr Vikash Divyakirti goes viral, aspirants call it priceless

One of the prominent UPSC coach and founder of ‘Drishti IAS’, Dr Vikash Divyakirti has come to the spotlight for his unique role in Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail. A video of him sharing insights on learning and success is going viral over the internet.

The video shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his official X (formerly Twitter) is rolling over the internet. In the viral video, Dr Divyakirti has shared insights on learning and success. He has emphasized on importance of observing the world directly.

“Duniya ko kitabon se zyada aankhon se seekhna hai. Sikhane me badi bhumika aas pass ke mahaul ka hai. Study room me bandh hoke nahi padhna hai. Jitna aap sadak pe seekhenge utna kitab nahi sikhayegi,” he said in the video.

Translating to English, this means, “You have to learn about the world through your own eyes rather than books. The surrounding environment plays a big role in teaching. One shouldn’t be restricted in the study room. The things you’ll learn from the streets, no book can help you with that kind of knowledge.”

12th Film is a movie inspired from a real life. The story is based on Manoj Sharma’s journey from failing in 12th grade to becoming an IPS officer. This movie has also featured Dr Vikash Divyakirti, who is also showed as an UPSC mentor in the movie.

Dr Vikash Divyakirti cleared the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination (UPSC CSE) on his first attempt in 1996. Even after a having a position at the Ministry of Home Affairs, he chose to resign after a year to pursue his passion for teaching. He founded ‘Drishti IAS’ in 1999.

Also Read: 5 Best Places In Asia For Indian Students To Study Abroad