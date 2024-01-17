5 best places in Asia for Indian students to study abroad

Students often want to study in foreign countries. These students often choose European countries for study. However, there are countries in the largest continent Asia, where all students including Indian, can study affordably.

Here are five best places in Asia where education is budget-friendly for Indian students

Malaysia

Many International student relocate to Malaysia for higher studies. The cost of living in Malaysia is quite affordable compared to other countries. Per month the cost of living in Kuala Lumpur is seen to be around 4,579 RM (Rs 86,200). Meanwhile, the tuition fee in the country ranges between 15,500 to 23,000 RM (Rs 2,91,000 to Rs 4,36,000) per year. At the same times, various scholarships like Malaysian Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan or the Malaysian International Scholarship are available for the international students.

Top Universities in Malaysia: Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Utara Malaysia

Taiwan

Taiwan is often preferred by students who want to study in Asia. In Taiwan, the tuition fee is $933 to $1,033 (Rs 77,524 – Rs 85,822) per semester for the first four semesters and around $533 to $666 (Rs 44,281 – Rs 55,331) per semester for the rest of the semesters till graduation. The living expenses in Taiwan can be approximately $2,400 (around Rs 1,99,392). Scholarships like National Tsing Hua University Scholarship, Government Scholarship, MOFA Taiwan Fellowship and etc are available for international students.

Top Universities in Taiwan: National Taiwan University (NTU), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), National Tsing Hua University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech)

Indonesia

Indonesia is the home to the largest economy in Southeast Asia, and the world’s fourth-largest population. In this Asian country, the tuition fee ranges between $ 2,000 to $ 5,000 (Rs 1,66,173 to Rs 4,15,434) per year. Meanwhile, in the country, the living expenses may vary from $ 140 to $ 350 (Rs 12,463 to Rs 29,080). This country offers Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds MD Fellowships, KNB scholarship, Education Future International Scholarship and other scholarships to international students.

Top Universities in Indonesia: University of Indonesia, Gadjah Mada University, Bandung Institute of Technology, University of Airlangga, Padjadjaran University, Brawijaya University, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, UNNES – Universitas Negeri Semarang

South Korea

After Korean pop songs and Korean Drama became popular worldwide, every person wants to study in South Korea. In this country, the tuition fee usually ranges within $ 1,500 to $ 2,600 (Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 2.22 lakh). Meanwhile, living expenses in this country is up to $ 1,034 (Rs 85,970) per month. For international students, the country offers scholarships like Korea University scholarship, Korean language scholarship, Samsung Global Hope Scholarship program, KNU International Graduate Scholarship and etc.

Top Universities in South Korea: Seoul National University, Korea University, Sungkyunkwan University (Humanities & Social Sciences Campus), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Yonsei University, Kyung Hee University

Singapore

If you are planning to study at one of the developed countries of the Asia, Singapore is the best choice. Here, the tuition fees at Universities range within SGD 17,000 to SGD 90,000 (Rs 10,51,121 to Rs 55,64,760). Meanwhile the living expenses in the country is within SGD 1,000 to SGD 1,500 (Rs 61,830 to Rs 92,746) per month. The country offers scholarships like, Education Future Scholarship programs, SUTD Global Merit Scholarship, CCPL Scholarship and other to international students.

Top Universities in Singapore: National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design, James Cook University

Also Read: Top Healthy Cooking Oils For A Healthier You