Suspected UFO spotted in Iraq, pic released by US officials

London: A massive, round metallic object was reportedly detected by a spy plane above an active war zone, causing the US military to launch an “unidentified flying orb” inquiry.

On a podcast named “Weaponized,” experts Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp unveiled the shocking image of the “Mosul Orb” on Tuesday morning. They also claimed that it came from a video clip that was filmed in 2016 in Northern Iraq.

According to sources, The Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force created the image of the orb from a video, and it is the first image from the current US government study into unidentified flying objects to depict an unidentified craft over a battle zone to be publicly disclosed.

Corbell further stated that the unidentified item was seen on camera flying silently alongside a spy plane. Jeremy and George also analyzed the phenomenon’s potential in great depth, as well as how impossible it is for crafts like this to take flight.

Reportedly, Jeremy and George will reveal more information about the UFO as the podcast progresses in the coming days. In a recent report, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) indicates that it had examined 510 cases since August 30, 2022, and the information from a secret copy of this study was delivered to Congress.