SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For Graduates, Apply For Sub-Inspector Posts In CBI Now

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invites interested and eligible candidates to apply for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam for the recruitment of the Sub-Inspector Post in Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). The candidate can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission that is ssc.nic.in.

Important Exam Dates for SSC CGL 2021 Recruitment:

Starting date of application: 29th December

Last date for submission of application: 31st January 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: 2nd February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 4th February 2021 (11:30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan: 6th February 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-I: 29th May to 7th June 2021

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-II Exam: will be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-III (Des) Exam: will be notified later

SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-IV Exam: will be notified later

Vacancies Details:

Details regarding the number of vacancies has not been released.

Age Limit for Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in CBI:

20 to 30 Years as on 1st January 2021 that is the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1991 and not later than 1st January 2001.

Permissible relaxation in upper age limit category wise:

OBC- 3 Years

SC/ST- 5 years

PwD plus Gen- 10 years

PwD plus OBC- 13 years

Pwd plus SC/ST- 15 years

Exservicemen- 3 years

Eligibility criteria for Sub-Inspector Post in CBI:

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Nationality:

A candidate must be a citizen of either India, Nepal, Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 to stay permanently in India.

Physical Standards:

Height;

Men – 165 cm

Women – 150 cm

Height Relaxable for Hillsmen & Tribals: 5 cms

Chest:

76 cm with expansion (Only for male)

Vision (with or without glasses):

Distant vision: 6/6 in one and 6/9 in the other eye.

Near vision 0.6 in one eye and 0.8 in other eye.

Salary Details:

Rs 44900 – Rs 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 plus Dearness allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would get an initial pay of Rs. 44900 (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

How To apply?

Go to official website of the Staff Selection Commission ssc.nic.in.

Register in the website.

Open the application form .

Fill the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form of SSC CGL.

Application fee: Rs 100/

Important links:

Official notification:

Official Website:

Register Here

Apply Here

Job Profile:

There two categories of Job Profile of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is divided i.e. Desk Job & Field Work.