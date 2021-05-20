Good opportunity for those who are looking for a job in Railways. Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its official website that is rrc-wr.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 from 25th May to 24th June 2021 on rrc-wr.com.
The apprenticeship will be done for the posts of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic etc. in various departments.
A total of 3591 vacancies will be fulfilled in various departments with this recruitment drive.
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application – May 25, 2021 2021 from 11 AM
Last Date of Online Application – June 24, 2021 till 5 PM
Vacancy Details
Apprentice – 3591 Posts
- Mumbai Division (MMCT) – 738
- Vadodara (BRC) Division – 489
- Ahmedabad Division (ADI) – 611
- Ratlam Division (RTM) – 434
- Rajkot Division (RJT) – 176
- Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) – 210
- Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop – 396
- Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop – 64
- Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop – 73
- Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP – 187
- Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara – 45
- Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 60
- Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 25
- HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ – 34
Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have passed 10th Class and +2 examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
Technical Qualification:
ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit – 15 years
- Maximum age limit – 24 years
Age relaxation available for reserve category candidates.
Selection Process
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.
How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode on rrc-wr.com from 25th May to 24th June 2021.
Application Fee:
The candidate need to pay a examination fee of Rs 100.
No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.
