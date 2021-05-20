Good opportunity for those who are looking for a job in Railways. Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its official website that is rrc-wr.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 from 25th May to 24th June 2021 on rrc-wr.com.

The apprenticeship will be done for the posts of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic etc. in various departments.

A total of 3591 vacancies will be fulfilled in various departments with this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – May 25, 2021 2021 from 11 AM

Last Date of Online Application – June 24, 2021 till 5 PM

Vacancy Details

Apprentice – 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) – 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division – 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) – 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) – 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) – 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) – 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop – 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop – 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop – 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP – 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara – 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad – 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ – 34

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed 10th Class and +2 examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit – 15 years

Maximum age limit – 24 years

Age relaxation available for reserve category candidates.

Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode on rrc-wr.com from 25th May to 24th June 2021.

Application Fee:

The candidate need to pay a examination fee of Rs 100.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants.

Important Links

Western Railway Apprentice Notification Download

Western Railway Official Website