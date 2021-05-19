National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2021 Scores on its official website ntpc.co.in. As per the official website, NTPC GATE Application portal will open on 21st May 2021 on its website – ntpccareers.net.

As per the reports, the last date for NTPC GATE Registration is 10 June 2021. A total of 280 vacancies are available in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation as Engineering Executive Trainees.

Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC – May 21, 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC – June 10, 2021

Vacancy Details

Engineering Executive Trainee – 280 Posts

Name of the post:

Electrical

Mechanical

Electronics and Instrumentation

Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Electrical Engineering – The candidate should have a engineering degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage /Power Electronics / Power Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering – The candidate should have a engineering degree in Mechanical / Production / Industrial Engg / Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering

Electronics Engineering – The candidate should have a engineering degree in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Power / Power Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics

Instrumentation Engineering – The candidate should have a engineering degree in Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics, Instrumentation & Control

Age Limit:

The candidates should not exceed the maximum age limit of 27 years. Age relaxation available for candidates from the reserved category as per the government norms.

Salary Detail

pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-(E1 Grade).

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in GATE 2021. The shortlisted candidates will appear for Group Discussion (GD) and interview.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online with their GATE 2021 Registration Number, printed on their admit card, on ntpccareer.net from 21st May to 10th June 2021.

Important Links

NTPC GATE Notification

NTPC Website