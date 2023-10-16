Researchers link popular weight loss drugs to serious stomach risks, read to know

A recent study has linked weight loss drugs with stomach risks and intestinal issues. These drugs include medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

Here is what the study found:

People taking GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs were nine times more likely to get pancreatitis, which is painful inflammation of the pancreas.

Further, they were over four times more likely to have a bowel obstruction, which causes symptoms like nausea, vomiting, cramps, and bloating.

Also, they were more than three and a half times more likely to get stomach paresis, which blocks food in the stomach and causes nausea, vomiting, and even stomach pain.

The researchers made it clear that they were not trying to scare people away from these weight loss drugs. Instead, they cleared out that their only intention was to raise awareness about these potential issues so that people can make informed choices.

In simple terms, here’s what you need to know:

People taking these drugs for weight loss have about one to two percent chances of experiencing these problems.

If you are taking GLP-1 drugs to manage diabetes, the benefits may outweigh the risks, especially in reducing heart problems.

However, if you are healthy and using them just for weight loss, you should be cautious and properly take note of the pros and cons.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that these weight loss drugs have been linked to stomach risks and intestinal problems. The FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) takes it seriously. They have even made an warning about intestinal blockages on the Ozempic level.

Also Read: Navaratri Food Options That One Must Try This Season