Raksha Bandhan 2022: Meaning Behind The Popular Festival

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated across many South Asian nations, as well as other parts of the world influenced by Hindu culture. It is an annual ceremony fulfilled generally by a sister tying a sacred thread on the brother’s wrist.

This is done to signify the bond between the two, as well as serves as a reminder of the vow that the brother takes to always protect and safeguard his sister.

In the year 2022, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated throughout India on August 11. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls during the month of Shraavan on the day of the full moon, which is why in some places the day is also known as Rakhi Purnima.

History of Raksha Bandhan:

Raksha Bandhan (also known as Rakri, Saluno, Siluno, Rakhi) has its roots in the ancient and territorial practice of exogamy, where a girl is married off outside her village and is not allowed to return to her place of birth.

For these married women this annual ceremony is an elaborate and much awaited event, as they get to return to their paternal village. Sometimes the brothers travel to their sisters and accompany them back to ensure a safe passage. Some women prefer travelling back a few days earlier so as to spend a few days with their family before the ceremony.

This ceremony, and thus, the brother, remains as a permanent connection between a married woman and her paternal home and family, who otherwise have no connection with her, as a married woman is considered to belong to the family of the husband.

In urban India, however, since these traditional values no longer hold true, the ceremony has become mostly ceremonial and largely symbolic, but still remains extremely popular.

According to traditional Hindu mythology, the story goes that Lord Krishna once hurt his finger on the Sudarshana Chakra and started bleeding. Seeing this, Draupadi tore a small piece of cloth from her saree and tied it around his finger to stop the flow of the blood.

This gesture overwhelmed Lord Krishna, who vowed to protect Draupadi, or her entire lifetime under any circumstance.

Modern day significance of Raksha Bandhan:

Raksha Bandhan has become a festival that is largely symbolic. It has become a day for love and revelry between siblings. It has also become a way to develop kinship, as well as forge bonds that transcend all barriers.

Sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrist of the brother and the bother presents her with a gift as a symbol of his love and appreciation. It is a fun and colourful festival that is a way to share joy with the entire family.