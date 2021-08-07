Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021; Notification for 787 vacancies out, check details

Army Recruitment Rally 2021
Government job aspirants have a great opportunity to get a government job. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Police as many as 787 vacant posts will be filled up during the recruitment drive, which has started from August 4 and will continue August 25, 2021.

The 787 vacancies will be filled for the post of Head Constable (HC) (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately) in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police.

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates

  • Notification issuance date: August 4, 2021
  • Beginning of online application: August 4, 2021
  • Last date for online application: August 25, 2021

Vacancy Details:

  • Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) – 787
  • Category-wise number of vacancies reserved for women – 257
Category Categorywise total number of vacancies Category-wise number of vacancies reserved for women (out of the total given in column ii )
(i) (ii) (iii)
General/Open/Unreserved 332 94
Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 82 33
Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 81 32
Backward Classes, Punjab 81 33
Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab(EWS) 81 25
Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 57 33
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 16 00
Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 16 00
Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 16 00
Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab 08 02
Wards of Police Personnel 17 05
Total 787 257

 

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

  • The applicant should have completed his/her graduation and passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

  • The candidates should not be younger than 21 years age and elder than 28 years.

Salary:

  • The selected candidates would get Rs 25,500/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 4 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Exam date:

  • The exam would be held between September 11 and 20, 2021

Selection Process:

  • The candidate would be selected based on their performance at written test and physical screening test (PST).

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification.

