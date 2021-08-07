Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021; Notification for 787 vacancies out, check details

Government job aspirants have a great opportunity to get a government job. According to a notification issued by the Punjab Police as many as 787 vacant posts will be filled up during the recruitment drive, which has started from August 4 and will continue August 25, 2021.

The 787 vacancies will be filled for the post of Head Constable (HC) (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately) in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police.

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates

Notification issuance date: August 4, 2021

Beginning of online application: August 4, 2021

Last date for online application: August 25, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Head Constable (Investigation Cadre) – 787

Category-wise number of vacancies reserved for women – 257

Category Categorywise total number of vacancies Category-wise number of vacancies reserved for women (out of the total given in column ii ) (i) (ii) (iii) General/Open/Unreserved 332 94 Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 82 33 Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 81 32 Backward Classes, Punjab 81 33 Economically Weaker Sections, Punjab(EWS) 81 25 Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab 57 33 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh, Punjab 16 00 Ex-Serviceman Scheduled Castes Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 16 00 Ex-Serviceman Backward Classes, Punjab 16 00 Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab 08 02 Wards of Police Personnel 17 05 Total 787 257

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have completed his/her graduation and passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be younger than 21 years age and elder than 28 years.

Salary:

The selected candidates would get Rs 25,500/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 4 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix.

Exam date:

The exam would be held between September 11 and 20, 2021

Selection Process:

The candidate would be selected based on their performance at written test and physical screening test (PST).

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification.