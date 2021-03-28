PMC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts

By WCE 6
PMC Recruitment 2021


Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.

A total of 400 posts will be filled with this recruitment. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details bellow.

Important Dates:

  • Starting of online application: March 25, 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: April 2, 2021

Vacancy Details:

  • Medical Officer – 100 Posts
  • Nursing Orderly – 100 Posts
  • ANM – 100 Posts
  • Aya – 100 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding should be a certificate of 10th Class / MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the posts. For detailed information please check official notification.

Age Limit – The Maximum age limit of a candidate should be 38 years.

Salary Details;

  • Medical Officer (MBBS) – Rs 60,000
  • Medical Officer (BAMS) – Rs  40,000
  • Nursing Orderly – Rs 16400
  • ANM -Rs 18400
  • Aya – Rs. 16400

How to apply for  PMC Recruitment 2021?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. For more details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

