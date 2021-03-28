PMC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.
A total of 400 posts will be filled with this recruitment. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details bellow.
Important Dates:
- Starting of online application: March 25, 2021
- Last date for submission of application: April 2, 2021
Vacancy Details:
- Medical Officer – 100 Posts
- Nursing Orderly – 100 Posts
- ANM – 100 Posts
- Aya – 100 Posts
PMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding should be a certificate of 10th Class / MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the posts. For detailed information please check official notification.
Age Limit – The Maximum age limit of a candidate should be 38 years.
Salary Details;
- Medical Officer (MBBS) – Rs 60,000
- Medical Officer (BAMS) – Rs 40,000
- Nursing Orderly – Rs 16400
- ANM -Rs 18400
- Aya – Rs. 16400
How to apply for PMC Recruitment 2021?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. For more details candidates can refer to the official notification.
Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF