Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.

A total of 400 posts will be filled with this recruitment. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details bellow.

Important Dates:

Starting of online application: March 25, 2021

Last date for submission of application: April 2, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer – 100 Posts

Nursing Orderly – 100 Posts

ANM – 100 Posts

Aya – 100 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding should be a certificate of 10th Class / MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the posts. For detailed information please check official notification.

Age Limit – The Maximum age limit of a candidate should be 38 years.

Salary Details;

Medical Officer (MBBS) – Rs 60,000

Medical Officer (BAMS) – Rs 40,000

Nursing Orderly – Rs 16400

ANM -Rs 18400

Aya – Rs. 16400

How to apply for PMC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. For more details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website