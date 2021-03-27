WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Notification For 716 Vacant Posts Issued

The West Central Railway (WCR) issued a notification for the recruitment of as many as 716 Apprentice in various trades.
The eligible and interested candidates will have to apply on or before April 30, 2021.
Vacancy Details
Total Vacant Posts: 716
Electrician: 135 Posts
Fitter: 102 Posts
Painter (General): 75 Posts
Carpenter: 73 Posts
Blacksmith: 63 Posts
Meson: 61 Posts
Plumber: 58 Posts
Wireman: 50 Posts
Welder (Electric & Gas): 43 Posts
Computer Programming and Programming Assistant: 10 Posts
Draftsman: 5 Posts
Machinist: 5 Posts
Turner: 2 Posts
Crane Assistant: 2 Posts
Lab Assistant: 2 Posts
Educational Qualification: The candidate who wants to be part of the recruitment drive must be 10th passed from a recognized Board or equivalent along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
Age Limit: the candidates should be between 15 and 24 years. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates of the reserved category as per government norms.
Application Fee
While the candidates of General category have to pay fees of Rs 170, others can apply for the job for free.
Click here to read the visit the official website and read the notifiction.