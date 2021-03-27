WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Notification For 716 Vacant Posts Issued

The West Central Railway (WCR) issued a notification for the recruitment of as many as 716 Apprentice in various trades.

The eligible and interested candidates will have to apply on or before April 30, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Total Vacant Posts: 716

Electrician: 135 Posts

Fitter: 102 Posts

Painter (General): 75 Posts

Carpenter: 73 Posts

Blacksmith: 63 Posts

Meson: 61 Posts

Plumber: 58 Posts

Wireman: 50 Posts

Welder (Electric & Gas): 43 Posts

Computer Programming and Programming Assistant: 10 Posts

Draftsman: 5 Posts

Machinist: 5 Posts

Turner: 2 Posts

Crane Assistant: 2 Posts

Lab Assistant: 2 Posts

Educational Qualification: The candidate who wants to be part of the recruitment drive must be 10th passed from a recognized Board or equivalent along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Age Limit: the candidates should be between 15 and 24 years. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates of the reserved category as per government norms.

Application Fee

While the candidates of General category have to pay fees of Rs 170, others can apply for the job for free.

Click here to read the visit the official website and read the notifiction.

Click here to apply online.