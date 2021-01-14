Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Cuttack invites online applications of eligible and interested candidates for recruitment of Group A and Group B posts / services including Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Revenue Service and other posts.

How to Apply:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online on the Online Application website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e (www.opsc.gov.in).

Important Dates:

Start Date of registration: 12/01/2021

Last Date of registration: 11/02/2021

Last of submission: 18/02/2021

Vacancy Details:

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch): 137

Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch): 06

Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch): 104

Odisha Cooperative Service (ARCS/AGCS), Group-B: 08

Odisha Revenue Service, Group-B: 74

Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group-B: 63

Salary details:

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/

Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/

Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/

Odisha Cooperative Service (ARCS/AGCS): ₹ 44,900/

Odisha Revenue Service: ₹ 44,900/

Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service: ₹ 44,900/

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university.

The candidate must be able to Read, Write and Speak Odia.

Age limit:

21 to 32 years as on 1st day of January 2020. The candidate must not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1988 and not later than 1st January 1999.

Age Relaxation – 05 years for SC / ST / SEBC / Women / Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWDs.

Examination Fee:

A non refundable exam fee of ₹ 500/- for each candidates of General and OBC.

No exam fee for SC, ST candidates of Odisha.

Payment mode:

The candidates have to make the payment of the exam fee through online payment on the OPSC Portal using Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking facilities.

Selection Process:

The candidates have to go through three stages of exam they are listed bellow.

1.Preliminary Examination (Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions).

2.Main Examination.

3.Personality Test or Interview.

Official Notification

Apply Online