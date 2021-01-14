Odisha OPSC Civil Service Exam 2021: Online Application Process Open For 392 Posts, Apply Now

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 notification

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Cuttack invites online applications of eligible and interested candidates for recruitment of Group A and Group B posts / services including Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Revenue Service and other posts.

How to Apply:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online on the Online Application website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e (www.opsc.gov.in).

Important Dates:

Start Date of registration: 12/01/2021
Last Date of registration: 11/02/2021
Last of submission: 18/02/2021

Vacancy Details:

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch): 137

Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch): 06

Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch): 104

Odisha Cooperative Service (ARCS/AGCS), Group-B: 08

Odisha Revenue Service, Group-B: 74

Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group-B: 63

Salary details:

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/
Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/
Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch): ₹ 56,100/
Odisha Cooperative Service (ARCS/AGCS): ₹ 44,900/
Odisha Revenue Service: ₹ 44,900/
Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service: ₹ 44,900/

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university.
The candidate must be able to Read, Write and Speak Odia.

Age limit:

21 to 32 years as on 1st day of January 2020. The candidate must not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1988 and not later than 1st January 1999.
Age Relaxation – 05 years for SC / ST / SEBC / Women / Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWDs.

Examination Fee:

A non refundable exam fee of ₹ 500/- for each candidates of General and OBC.
No exam fee for SC, ST candidates of Odisha.

Payment mode:

The candidates have to make the payment of the exam fee through online payment on the OPSC Portal using Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking facilities.

Selection Process:

The candidates have to go through three stages of exam they are listed bellow.

1.Preliminary Examination (Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions).
2.Main Examination.
3.Personality Test or Interview.

Official Notification

Apply Online

