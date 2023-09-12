NTA announces online application dates for SWAYAM 2023 semester exams, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for both the January and July 2023 semesters. The January semester exams are scheduled for October 19, 20, and 21, while the July semester exams will take place on November 30, December 1, and December 2.

In an official notice, the NTA stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for January and July 2023 Semester.”

In a recent update, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a crucial notice for the online submission of application forms for the SWAYAM examination upcoming January 2023 semester.

Students seeking more information can visit the official websites, nta.ac.in and swayam.nta.ac.in.

Important dates for Online application:

Online Submission of Application Form: 31 August 2023 to 20 September 2023

Last date of Successful transaction of fee through: 21 September 2023 (upto 11:50 PM)

Correction of Application Form on the website only: 23 September to 25 September 2023

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: Will be announced later NTA website

Date of Examination: 19,20,21 October 2023 Duration 180 Minutes (03:00 Hours)

Timing of Examination: Shift-I (09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon), Shift-II (03:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M)

The NTA also advised candidates to stay updated by regularly checking the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in for the latest examination updates. For any inquiries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or email NTA at [email protected].

SWAYAM offers online certification courses covering a wide range of subjects. Examinations for each subject are conducted every semester, either in the Computer-Based Mode or in a hybrid mode.