No toll fee for private vehicles! Know details

Good news for private car owners of Madhya Pradesh! The state government has decided to exempt private vehicles from paying toll taxes. The government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, made the decision to exempt private vehicles from paying toll tax in order to reduce traffic jams at toll plazas.

As per the government, the new decision will be implemented in on all new and old roads that fall under the State Road Development Corporation.

The government took the decision after the Public Works Department surveyed around 200 roads in the state. As per the survey, about 80 per cent of the toll tax collected is from commercial vehicles and the rest 20 per cent of tax levied is from private vehicles.

So, though private vehicles pay one-fifth of toll plaza collections, they tend to cause cause congestion often. So, to stop traffic jams caused by the private vehicles at toll plazas, the state government decided to exempt them from toll-plaza wait-time.

The Principal Secretary of the State Transport, Mr. Neeraj Mandloi has confirmed that the proposal has been sent to the cabinet for approval.

According to reports, the State Road Development Corporation has constructed all 200 roads using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) method. In which, the Government grants all 200 roads to a private company for a fixed time for maintenance and development purposes.

Let us tell you that VIPs are usually exempted from paying toll taxes. The list includes the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ministers, and MPs. The list also covers judges, magistrates, central government secretaries, National Highway Authorities of India, Police, Fire, Ambulance, and Defence.

