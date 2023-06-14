No nighties for women, no lungis for men says residential society in Noida

Greater Noida (UP): A society in Greater Noida has imposed dress codes for both women and men. They decided not to allow women and men to wear particular type of clothing.

It is to be noted that the women in the residential society shall not be allowed to wear nighties and the men shall not be allowed to wear lungis.

The residents of the society have hailed the decision. The society’s Resident Welfare Association President, CK Kalra said that we need to respect each other.

He further added that, “This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose.”

The decision was taken after a man was spotted by a few women in the residential society doing yoga which made them feel very uncomfortable and complained to the society association.

The society association then decided that clothes that make any of the genders uncomfortable should be banned.

Hence the residents thought that if women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men and if men wear lungis that would be uncomfortable for women as well so there is a need to respect each other.

Hence the society committee decided to ban nighties for women and lungis for men and imposed the dress codes for residents.

