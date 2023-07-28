Know the importance of tomatoes in your daily diet

Tomatoes are the most widely used types of vegetables, featured in every cuisine of the world. They are botanically considered as fruits. Tomatoes are a major source of Lycopene, an antioxidant associated with several health benefits. Lycopene is even known for lowering chances of heart diseases and helpful in the treatment of cancer. Apart from these, tomatoes are also a rich source of Vitamin C, Potassium, Folate, and Vitamin K.

Read more to know the detailed health benefits of Tomato:

1) Increased immunity

A healthy body is essential for a healthy life. Immunity is the required barrier to keep antigens out of our bodies. Vitamin C in tomatoes helps boost the immune cells of a human body and prevents the cells from damaging.

2) Protection against sunburns

Tomatoes do not only contribute to a healthy body, but also a healthy skin. Lycopene present in tomatoes prevents your skin from harmful UV rays; subsequently protecting your skin from sunburns.

3) Reduced Cancer risk

Studies suggest that people who take tomatoes regularly in their diet, are relatively less prone to three types of cancers. These include lung cancer, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer.

4) Tomatoes for Male fertility

There are several reasons as to why men can have infertility. One of them is sperm motility where the sperms cannot swim fast enough for fertilization. Regular consumption of tomato juice, however, has shown improved sperm motility in men.

5) Improved Eye-health

Tomatoes are also a source of Carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. These carotenoids aid in the preservation of eye-health; and also help against cataracts. Vitamin A in tomatoes is an essential nutrient for the eyes. This may help prevent night-blindness.

Choosing the right kind of tomatoes is very crucial. The redder the tomatoes, the better. Redder tomatoes contain more lycopene content, which is good for your body. To be able to absorb Lycopene, tomatoes can be cooked in Olive oil; olive oil can be included in tomato sauces as well.