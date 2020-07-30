The government has extended the deadline for linking ration card to Aadhaar card on September 30, 2020. It is a relief for those who have not yet been able to link their ration card to Aadhaar. Until the Ministry of Consumer Affairs issues clear instructions to all states and union territories, no right beneficiary will be denied the ration of its share.

Ration card and Aadhaar linking can prevent fraudulent activities in the ration allocation process. With the help of biometric authentication, PDS shops will be able to identify the real beneficiaries and manage the benefits. Due to the ration card and Aadhaar link, the fake ration card will be eliminated and more than one ration card will not be made on the basis of fake documents.

If you also have to link ration card to Aadhaar, then follow the below process:

According to the UIDAI website, the ration card holder will have to submit a copy of the Aadhaar card and the ration card of all the family members including Aadhaar and go to the PDS i.e. ration sharing shop.

Along with this, passport size photo of the head of the family will also have to be taken.

To match your details and Aadhaar number, the ration card holder at the PDS shop can be asked to place a finger on the biometric machine or sensor.

In whose name the ration card is, if his bank account is not linked to the Aadhaar card, then he will have to submit a photocopy of the passbook of his bank account in the PDS shop.

If Aadhaar is linked to the ration card, the message will be sent to the registered mobile number of the ration card holder.

There is no official universal portal to link ration cards to Aadhaar in the country right now although some states have given some facilities. For example, Aadhaar seeding / modification in ration card can be done through SSDG / Jan Suvidha Kendras in UP. Similarly, the Jharkhand government has made online facility available to ration card holders for improving the ration card. Through this, the ration card holder can change the ration card dealer, add or remove the family member in the ration card, change the type of card, improve or change the mobile number, improve or change the bank account number, improve or change the UID, etc.