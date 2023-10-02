India’s first 23-km long solar roof cycling track comes up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cycling Track, India’s first solar cycling track, was inaugurated on Sunday. The 23-km long, three-laned and 16 MW solar power generating track is the second in the world after South Korea’s solar rooftop covered track.

Similar ones are now under construction in Dubai and Switzerland.

From October 2, the entire track will be open 24X7. Named Healthway, it has two lines. The pink line stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) spanning 8.5 km while the blue line stretches from Narsinghi hub to Kollur spanning 14.5 km.

It offers 3 dedicated lanes and is protected from both sides, making it totally safe for the cyclists.

Inaugurating the track, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that while there are many cycling tracks around the globe, Hyderabad track is unique in its design and conception.

The track has 5 access points that provide amenities such as car and bicycle parking, food stalls, cycle repair and rental stations, first aid stations, rest areas, and state of-the-art signalling.

He said that 16,000 solar panels affixed to the roof of the track generate 16 MW power and it will cut down electricity costs to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). He said that 16 MW power translates to 32,000 street lights or 800 km of street lighting. It otherwise requires 52 acres of land to generate 16 MW.

The lighting is aesthetically positioned to add value to the cityscape and enable cyclists to use the track 24X7 throughout the year. The CCTVs of the track are connected to the Cyberabad police command center for 24X7 monitoring.

Multiple Bicycle rental agencies will be finalised in the next few weeks. Health, food, and retail kiosks will be set up to make it a healthy wholesome experience.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, recalled that the work on Hyderabad Cycling Track started with a tweet last year in August on solar panel covered cycle track in South Korea and the work was completed in a year.

The government plans to introduce more sporting amenities such as skating rinks, tennis courts, badminton courts, sporting retail and more at Narsingi hub as part of Phase 2, making it a one of a kind sporting experience in India, he added.