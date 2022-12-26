India ranks fifth in the list of Taste Atlas Awards as Best Cuisines of the world

Food is an important part of Indian culture. Food unites many communities and beliefs in India. Food is intersectional, which means that people from all over the country enjoy trying out recipes and specialties from other states and corners of the country.

Because of its popularity, the umbrella term ‘Indian Cuisine, which includes all of its intricacies and spices, has gained global recognition.

According to Taste Atlas Awards, India has ranked fifth-best cuisine in the world in the list of 2022, based on consumer preferences for ingredients, dishes, and beverages. While Italy is the current leader, Greece is a close second, followed by Spain and Japan.

India earned a score of 4.54 out of five-star ratings on taste Atlas and among the 411 dishes it produced, some of its best dishes includes, naan, roti, butter garlic naan, chutney, keema, tandoori, paneer tikka, shahi paneer, butter chicken, paratha, puri, rasgulla, malai kofta, masala dosa, kaju katli.

Some of the best rated Indian beverages are masala chai, lassi, mango lassi, sweet lassi, gin and tonic, South Indian coffee, Assam tea, gajar ka doodh, haldi doodh and thandai.

Some top culinary Indian products as per the ranking includes: garam masala, ghee, basmati, curry leaves, malai, paneer, ghost pepper, Kashmiri chilli, nimbu pani, idiyappam, Himalayan black salt (kala namak), chettinad masala, amchur, chaat masala.

Samosa, panipuri, papadum, papri chaat, pakora, medu vada, aloo tikki, dhokla, murukku, dabeli and other snacks are also included.

The best restaurants to try Indian cuisine are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bengaluru), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), and Comorin (Gurugram), as some of the top places to experience Indian food.

Japan, the United States of America, Turkey, France, and Peru were also named as having the best cuisines. Chinese cuisine, which is the most popular in the world, was ranked 11th on the list.

This tweet with the list has gotten a lot of attention on the internet. It has received over 36 million views and 15,000 comments. Many people felt that the list’s rankings were unjustified. Some claim that their country’s cuisine is superior to all others.