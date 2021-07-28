India Post Recruitment 2021: Application invited for 2357 Gramin Dak Sevak posts; 10th pass can apply online

The Indian Post has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the West Bengal Postal Circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 on the official website i.e. https://appost.in/gdsonline/. The last date to apply is August 19, 2021

This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: July 20, 2021

Last date to application: August 19, 2021

Vacancy Details

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age Limit

Minimum age – 18 years

Maximum age – 40 years

(Age relaxation available for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to apply for India Post, WB Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can do that through online mode from 20th July 2021 till 19th August 2021 at official website appost.in. The candidates are advise to take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee

OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man – Rs 100

All Female/trans-woman candidates – No Fee

Important Links

Official notification PDf

Official Website

Apply Online