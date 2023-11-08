India outshines China in QS World University Ranking (Asia) 2024 list

Mumbai: Global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the 2024 QS World University Rankings: Asia today. India has outshined China in the ranking which is featuring 856 institutions from 25 countries.

Out of the 856 institutions, 148 institutions have made it to the ranking for the first time. The QS World University Ranking (Asia) 2024 has been reportedly prepared after evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalization.

The Peking University of China (Mainland) has secured the top rank for a second consecutive year. This followed by the University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the second and third positions respectively.

India has outshined China as the most represented higher education system, with 148 featured universities, 37 more than last year. A total of 133 institutions of the Mainland China have made it to QS World University Ranking (Asia) 2024 list. Japan has bagged the third spot with 96 featured universities. Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal feature for the first time.

Have a look at the list of top 10 Universities:

Peking University (China Mainland) The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) National University of Singapore (NUS) (Singapore) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) (Singapore) Tsinghua University (China Mainland) Zhejiang University (China Mainland) Fudan University (China Mainland) Yonsei University (South Korea) Korea University (South Korea) The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) (China Mainland)

Here are the top ten Indian Universities:

Indian Institute of Technology -Bombay (IIT Bombay) (40th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology -Delhi (IIT Delhi) (46th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology–Madras (IIT–Madras) (53rd ranking) Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (58th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT–Madras) (59th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT– Kanpur) (63rd ranking) University of Delhi (94th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) (111th ranking) Indian Institute of Technology- Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) (116th ranking) Jawaharlal Nehru University- Delhi (117th ranking)

(With inputs from indianexpress.com)