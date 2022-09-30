How to confirm lower berth for senior citizens, this is what Indian Railways says

How to confirm lower berth for senior citizens, this is what Indian Railways says IRCTC has clarified the topic of booking multiple lower berths for senior citizens while traveling by Indian Railways.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the most commonly used site by Indians to book tickets for their train journeys. Earlier, the government-authorized website clarified the topic of booking multiple lower berths for senior citizens while traveling by Indian Railways.

According to the new rules, many passengers who use the IRCTC for booking tickets may not be able to find the lower berth in spite of the provisions of booking lower berths for senior citizens traveling by Indian Railways.

Recently, a man took to his Twitter account to share an issue he faced with the IRCTC. In his post, he raised the question to Indian Railways regarding his bookings and also tagged railway minister Ashwini Vashnaw on the same. He wrote, “what logic do you run for seat allocation, I had booked tickets for 3 senior citizens with the preference of lower berth, there are 102 berths available, yet allocated berths are middle, upper, and side lower. U need to correct the same.”

@IRCTCofficial what logic do you run for seat allocation, I had booked tickets for 3 senior citizens with preference of lower berth , there are 102 berths available, yet allocated berths are middle, upper and side lower. U need to correct same.@AshwiniVaishnaw — jitendra S (@jitendrasarda) September 11, 2021

IRCTC replied to his tweet and wrote, “Sir, Lower berth/Sr. Citizen quota berths are lower berths earmarked only for males aged 60 years and above/females aged 45 years and above, when traveling alone or two passengers (under mentioned criteria traveling on one ticket).”

In the follow-up tweet, the official further wrote, “If there are more than two senior citizens or one senior citizen and other passengers, not senior citizen, the system will not consider it.”