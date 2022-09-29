IRCTC Indian Railways: Now get PNR status and order food from train using Whatsapp

Before going for a train journey, travelers go to Google to search for information about PNR states and train live status or put several third-party apps in the Smartphone. But you don’t need to add any app separately now.

Yes, Railofy has launched a feature that allows passengers to easily get information like real-time PNR status and train journey information through WhatsApp.

With the help of this new feature, passengers will be able to get themselves information about live train status, PNR status, upcoming station etc. This means that the passenger will not need to call 139 or download third-party apps separately to know the live train running status.

Let us give you information about how you can get information on WhatsApp. Before going to the steps, if there is any update of WhatsApp by going to Google Play Store, then please update the app.

PNR Status Live Check on Mobile: How to check

1) First of all save the Railofy train inquiry number + 91-9881193322 in your phone.

2) After this open the WhatsApp app in mobile and after that tap on the New Message button to open your contact list.

3) Then tap on the Railofy contact number that you saved in the phone, after this send your 10 digit PNR number in the chat window and send it.

4) After sending the PNR number, Railofy will give the user the real-time status of the train through WhatsApp.

According to the company, the IRCTC user checks PNR status about 10 to 20 times before traveling. With the help of this new service, now users can get regular updates of their PNR status only through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, IRCTC passangers can also order their food while traveling by train. Using the IRCTC app Zoop, passengers can order food online and get it delivered to their seats.

How to order food on Whatsapp while traveling with IRCTC

To order food online using Zoop, first save the WhatsApp chatbot number +91 7042062070 on your phone. Or navigate to [https://wa.me/917042062070] (without the brackets).

1) Open the Zoop chatbot in your WhatsApp and enter your 10-digit PNR number.

2) Next, select the upcoming station you want to order food from.

3) Zoop chatbot will give you a set of options from the restaurants to choose from.

5) After ordering food and completing the transaction online, you can track your food from the chatbot itself.

6) Zoop will deliver your food once the train reaches the selected station.