Hiring for AI, ML roles in India continued to grow in March: Report

New Delhi: Hiring for artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) job roles in India continued to witness momentum, with a 12 per cent increase in new job creation reported in March this year when compared to the same month of the previous year, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, hiring for roles such as machine learning engineer jumped a staggering 82 per cent in March 2024.

Full stack data scientist role also registered 20 per cent growth in hiring activity compared to last year.

“With the baseline correction behind us and a few bright spots visible in March, positive trends in coming quarters seem quite plausible. Demand for seasoned professionals & Indian AI/ML talent should give everyone lots to cheer for,” said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com.

Moreover, the report mentioned that hiring in the oil & gas sector increased by 22 per cent in March 2024 compared to last year, with maximum demand for MEP engineers & electrical engineers.

Hiring in this sector was particularly high in the cities of Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Hiring in the pharma sector was marginally positive at 2 per cent growth compared to last year.

Senior professionals with over 16 years of experience continued to witness maximum hiring activity. Hiring for this experience segment increased by 11 per cent in March this year, according to the report.

City-wise, Jodhpur led the hiring trends with a 13 per cent growth in new job creation compared to last year, followed by Rajkot, Raipur and Guwahati with 12 per cent, 7 per cent, and 6 per cent boost in new job creation respectively.