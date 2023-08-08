Hair loss linked to Diabetes? Here are 8 tips to minimize hairfall

If you’ve been noticing more hair on your brush and you also happen to have diabetes, there might be a connection. Recent studies suggest that diabetes could be linked to hair loss, also known as hairfall. But fret not, there are steps you can take to tackle this concern. Here are some simple tips to help you reduce hair loss:

Maintain Blood Sugar Levels

Keeping your blood sugar levels under control is not only essential for managing diabetes but also for preventing hair loss. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can contribute to hairfall, so follow your doctor’s advice to keep your sugar levels in check.

Healthy Diet

A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. Opt for foods that are good for your diabetes and your hair, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is vital for overall health, including the health of your hair. Proper hydration can help in reducing hairfall and promoting hair growth.

Regular Exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity not only helps control diabetes but also improves blood circulation, which is essential for hair follicles to receive the necessary nutrients.

Gentle Hair Care

Avoid harsh hair treatments, excessive heat styling, and tight hairstyles that can damage your hair. Use mild shampoos and conditioners suitable for your hair type.

Manage Stress

Stress can worsen both diabetes and hair loss. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to reduce stress levels.

Medical Advice

If you’re experiencing significant hair loss, consult a healthcare professional. They can help determine if your hair loss is related to diabetes or other factors and recommend appropriate treatments or supplements.

Diabetes Management

Properly managing your diabetes with medications, lifestyle changes, and regular check-ups can have a positive impact on your overall health, including the health of your hair.

Remember that hair loss can have various causes, including genetics, hormonal changes, and medical conditions. While diabetes might contribute to hairfall, it’s essential to consult a healthcare expert to identify the underlying cause and receive personalized guidance on managing it. By taking steps to control your diabetes and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can potentially minimize hair loss and improve your overall well-being.