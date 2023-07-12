Good news for students! Deadline to apply for this govt scholarship extended, check details

In a great piece of news for the students, Odisha government has extended the deadline to apply for Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana scholarships of the Labour & ESI Department.

As per the notification, dateline for submitting the application through the State Scholarship Portal for availing educational assistance under Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (OB&OCWW Board) for the current Academic year (2022-23).

Important dates of Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana scholarship:

Extension of date for Online Application for Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana (Edn Astt) Scholarship scheme – 2022-23 till 31.8.2023.

The last date of submission of online application by Students (in colleges) / Head of Schools: 31.08.2023 (6 P.M.)

The last date of online validation by WEO / Principal / Head of Institutes: 30.09.2023 (6 P.M.)

Online validation by DLO: 31.10.2023 (6 P.M.)

Eligibility-1

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: X

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, Marksheet of last exam passed.

Eligibility-2

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: Plus 2

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, College Id Card of the Student, Marksheet of last exam passed.

Eligibility-3

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: Plus 3, M. A., M. Com., M. Sc.

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, College Id Card of the Student, Marksheet of last exam passed.

Eligibility-4

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: Architecture, Ayurvedic, Engineering – B.Tech Course, Homeopathy, Hotel Management, M. Sc., M. Tech., Master in Computer Application (MCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Medical, Pharmacy

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, College Id Card of the Student, Marksheet of last exam passed.

Eligibility-5

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: B. Ed., Nursing, Teacher Training

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, College Id Card of the Student, Marksheet of last exam passed.

Eligibility-6

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: B. Ed., Nursing, Teacher Training

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, College Id Card of the Student, Marksheet of last exam passed

Eligibility-7

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: VI, VII

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, Marksheet of last exam passed

Eligibility-8

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: VIII

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, Marksheet of last exam passed

Eligibility-9

Category: General, SC, ST, OBC/SEBC, EBC

Class/Courses: IX

Documents Required: Aadhaar Card of student, Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch, Passport size Photograph of student, Marksheet of last exam passed

Click here to know more about the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana scholarships.