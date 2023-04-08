Good news for Aadhaar card holders, now you can do this for free

Good news for the Aadhaar card holders. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow the Aadhaar card holders to update documents online free of cost.

According to UIDAI, the Aadhaar card holders can get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal till June 14. However, the free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. One has to pay a fee of Rs 50 if updates the documents at physical Aadhaar centres.

“The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate,” Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Also Read: UIDAI Seeds 10.97 Million Aadhaars With Mobile Numbers In February, Here’s How You Can Do

If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply.

Here’s how to update your Aadhaar card:

In order to update Aadhar online, one will have to visit the official UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in). After hopping onto the official website, one will be able to find the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab. Under this, there will be an option by the name ‘Update demographics and check status.’ After logging in, you will find the option to update Adhaar online. Certain number of steps will be mentioned. Follow the same and get your address updated.