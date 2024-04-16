General Election 2024: Know what is the Model Code of Conduct and its salient features

The entire nation is in election mode and the Model Code of Conduct is in force in view of the upcoming General Election 2024. From the political parties to, their candidates and from the officers at the Election Commission to poling officers and officials of other concerned departments at the ground level are all gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha election which will be held in seven phases simultaneously along with Assembly elections in seven states – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

In such scenario, let us know what is the Model Code of Conduct and its salient features. Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

The Model Code of Conduct is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission and is operational till the process of elections are completed.

The Election Commission ensures its observance by political party (ies) in power, including ruling parties at the Centre and in the States and contesting candidates in the discharge of its constitutional duties for conducting the free, fair and peaceful elections to the Parliament and the State Legislatures under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. It is also ensured that official machinery for the electoral purposes is not misused. Further, it is also ensured that electoral offences, malpractices and corrupt practices such as impersonation, bribing and inducement of voters, threat and intimidation to the voters are prevented by all means. In case of violation, appropriate measures are taken.

Salient features of the Model Code of Conduct:

The salient features of the Model Code of Conduct lay down how political parties, contesting candidates and party(s) in power should conduct themselves during the process of elections i.e. on their general conduct during electioneering, holding meetings and processions, poll day activities and functioning of the party in power etc.