Follow these simple steps to withdraw your PF Amount

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a compulsory savings scheme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Each month, the eligible employee and the employer contribute 12% of the employee’s basic salary to this fund.

The EPF, which is a retirement fund for the employees, earns interest yearly. The EPFO has decided to give an interest rate of 8.15% for the financial year 2022-23.

The EPF members can withdraw the total amount following their retirement. But, they can also withdraw the same under certain circumstances (two months after leaving the job). However, the members have to file the form 19/10C for PF withdrawal.

Here’s how to file form 19/10C for PF withdrawal:

Step 1: Visit Unified Member Portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/). Log in with UAN and password.

Step 2: Click ‘Online Services.’ From drop down menu, select Claim (From-31, 19 and 10C).

Step 3: Enter Linked Bank account number. Click verify.

Step 4: Fill reason of leaving service.

Step: 5: Choose ‘Only PF withdrawal (form 19) from drop down menu. Select ‘I want to apply for’. Upload Form 15G/H, if applicable.

Step 6: Fill ‘complete address’ and upload scanned copy of original cheque/ passbook.

Step: 7: Tick ‘Disclaimer’ and click on ‘get addhar OTP.’

Step 8: Fill OTP received on ‘Registered Mobile Number’ and submit application.

After submission of Form 19, follow similar steps to submit Form 10C.

Amount will be deposited in Bank Account linked with UAN.

Form 19/10C can be filled only after two months of leaving job or on retirement.

Click here for more information.