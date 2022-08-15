EPFO ​​and ESIC members will get these facilities, know details

Both Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ​​and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provide facilities like PF and health insurance to their subscribers under the Ministry of Labour. Where EPFO deposits the provision fund to protect the retirement of the employees. At the same time, employees getting a monthly salary of up to 25 thousand rupees through ESIC get the facility of health insurance. In which ESIC cardholders can get treatment in ESI hospitals across the country.

Apart from this, EPFO ​​and ESIC have also started special facilities for their subscribers which you can also take advantage of. Let’s know about it…

ESIC cardholders will get this facility

Till now ESIC cardholders used to get free treatment in ESIC Hospital. But after the initiative of ESIC, now the insured can go to the ESI lab and do CT. Complex tests like scans, MRI, echocardiography can also be done for free. For this, you have to show your ESIC card. Along with this, if you want to know more information related to this, then you can visit the website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

EPFO subscribers will get this facility

There is good news for the subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). They can now access the UAN card from Digilocker. EPFO has said that now the Pension Payment Order and Universal Account Number (UAN) will now be available on the government’s e-locker service Digilocker. EPFO has given this information through a tweet. EPFO subscribers can now download their UAN, PPO through DigiLocker.

What is Digilocker?

DigiLocker is a kind of virtual locker, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. DigiLocker was launched under the Digital India campaign. It is mandatory for you to have Aadhar card to open DigiLocker account. In DigiLocker, citizens of the country can store any government certificate i.e. certificate along with PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving license, educational certificate etc.

How to Access UAN or PPO Number from Digilocker?

First of all, https://digilocker.gov.in/ has to be visited on this link.

Then log in to your account by clicking ‘Sign In’.

Enter your Aadhaar or Username.

After that, enter the OTP sent to your mobile number and click on submit.

Then enter the 6 number security pin and click on submit.

Now click on ‘Issued Documents’.

A new page will open. Here you have to click on ‘Get more issued documents’.

Under the ‘Central Government’ tab, click on ‘Employees Provident Fund Organization’.

A new page will appear on the screen. Click on UAN and after entering the UAN number, click on ‘Get Document’.

