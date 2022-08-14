EPFO Recruitment 2022: Fresh notification issued for recruitment of several posts, check details

Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Director (Vigilance) in various offices of the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation.

The Ministry has decided to fill up a total of 19 posts during this recruitment drive. The selected candidates would get a salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.5400 (pre-revised).

Name and number of EPFO Vacancy posts:

Assistant Director (Vigilance): 19

Scale of pay of EPFO Assistant Director (Vigilance) vacancy:

Level-10 of the Pay matrix (Pay Band-3 Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay Rs 540)

Eligibility for EPFO Assistant Director (Vigilance) Recruitment: Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation or Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration.

Holding analogous post on regular basis (Substantive Post); or

With three (03) years of regular service in the Pay Band 2 (Rs.9300 to Rs.34800) with Grade Pay Rs.4600 (Rs.6500-200-10500-pre-revised); or equivalent or

With seven (07) years of regular service in the Pay Band 2 (Rs.9300 to Rs.34800) with Grade Pay Rs.4200 (Rs.5500-175-9000-pre-revised); or equivalent and

Possessing three years experience of in dealing with disciplinary Nigilance cases in a responsible capacity.

How to apply for the EPFO Assistant Director (Vigilance) Recruitment 2022:

The job seekers should send their application through the proper channel to the EPFO, Head Office within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e. 10th August 2022, by name to Shri Mohit Kumar Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066.