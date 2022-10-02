Dussehra bonus: equivalent of 78 days of wages for the Railway Employees

Dussehra is here, and Indian Railways employees in for a treat with their festive bonus for 2022. The Ministry of railways have announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet, on Saturday, has approved a bonus -equivalent of 78 days of wages – for the Railway employees.

The Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB), equivalent to 78 days of wages, will be paid to non-gazetted railway employees, for the financial year 2021-22. However, RPF/RPSF personnel will not be able to avail the benefits of this dividend.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Railway, as many as 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

“Incentives to increase productivity & efficiency of Railways! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi approves productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for 11.27 lakh eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. #ShramevJayate,” read the post.

As explained by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, if the wages exceed Rs. 7000 for the employees, then the bonus would be calculated at Rs. 7000 per month. It has also been informed that the bonuses will be paid before Dussehra holidays begin.

The circular shared by the Ministry of Railways read, “The President is pleased to sanction Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 (Seventy Eight) days wages without any ceiling on wages for eligibility for the financial year 2021-22 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding all RPF/RPSF personnel). Where, wages exceed 7000/- per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the ‘wages’ are 7000/- p.m.”

The circular further praised the Railway employees and mentioned that they have been instrumental to the growth of the sector. The staff have always ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period.

The notice also said hailed the Railway employees by saying that they have played important role in the performance of Passenger and Goods services which also acted as catalysts for the economy. Railways has always make sure that there is no shortage of commodities in the area of operations, read the statement.

The PLB that is to be given to the Railway employees this year is expected to serve as an incentive and result in motivating, especially to those involved in the execution and operations of railways.

It is also expected that the payment of PLB will boost the demand in the economy in the upcoming festival season. The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs. 1,832.09 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs. 7,000 per month. The maximum amount to be payed to each eligible railway employee will be Rs. 17,951 for 78 days.