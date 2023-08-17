Pictures of dog named ‘Yogi’ cause frenzy on Internet with its ‘Human-like’ face

In a recent viral, pictures of dog surfaced online and caught the internet’s attention. Named ‘Yogi’, the dog has a sheer resemblance with human face. The eyes and the lips of Yogi grab the maximum attention.

Though viral videos or pictures of pet dogs are always adorable and fun to watch, this one is particularly different and little unsettling.

We are all familiar with the adorable round eyes of a dog. But how are we supposed to deal with a dog with sharp facial features like that of a human?

‘Yogi’ is a mixed breed between a Shih Tzu and a Poodle. The dog looks like a usual Shih Poo when looked from all angles; except for when one focuses on his face and facial features.

While it is indeed claimed that pets, especially dogs, do start behaving like their parents, this Shih-Poo took one step further from acting like their owner to looking like their owner.

The owner of Yogi, the dog with a human face, initially started posting her pet’s pictures on her private account. Few days after which, she started an Instagram page completely dedicated to her pet dogs.