Did you know that Stale Chapati or ‘Baasi Roti’ offers a number of health benefits

We often tend to keep stale or ‘baasi’ roti overnight and consume it the next day. However, have you ever wondered the significant impact it can have on your health. Worry not! ‘Stale’ or Baasi rotis come with a number of health benefits that you probably did not know about.

Further, it is all the more interesting to note that Ayurveda believes that stale rotis can help in balancing the doshas in your body. While the dry and light rotis balances the Kapha Dosha, the warming effect balances the Vata Dosha.

Today we bring to you, a list of health benefits offered by baasi roti. Read on to know more:

Improves Digestion

One of the most significant health benefits of stale chapatis is that it can help with gastrointestinal problems. Stale rotis can also aid to problems of acidity, especially when taken along with cold milk. The fiber content in baasi rotis also helps in keeping the digestive tract stable and clean.

Controls Blood Pressure

Studies have proven that stale Chappatis, when taken with cold milk, keeps blood pressure under control. This super healthy breakfast option helps people with both high and low blood pressure.

Promotes Weight Loss

Baasi roti has much lower calories as compared to fresh ones. This makes it a good breakfast option for people who are aiming at shedding a few pounds. The dietary fiber present in stale rotis keeps you full for a longer period of time, thereby aiding to weight loss.

Manages Diabetes

By eating baasi roti, people with diabetes can be greatly benefitted. Earlier research has proven that a bowl of baasi roti and fresh milk, when taken as the first thing in the morning, is the best aid for people with diabetes. Soak the chappatis in milk for 5-7 minutes for best results.

Reduces Bloating

Freshly prepares rotis often cause gas and bloating to a lot of people. Hence for people with ineffective digestive system, baasi roti can do wonders. These are less likely to cause discomfort to people, hence giving a sense of relief to people with digestive problems.