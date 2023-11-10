Dates announced for various upcoming medical exams 2024, check list here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recently released the tentative dates for several important medical exams. These upcoming medical exams are set to take place in the first half of 2024.

It is important to note that these dates are subject to confirmation, and candidates are advised to verify the exact schedule from the official website of NBEMS.

Here is the list of the upcoming medical exams:

Diplomate of National Board and Doctorate of National Board (DNB/DrNB) Final practice examination-October 2023: January or February 2024

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination December 2023: January 20, 2024

Foreign Dental Screening Test (BDS) 2023: January 20, 2024

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2024: February 9, 2024

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2023: February 18, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination December 2023: Between February-March 2024

NEET-PG 2024: March 3, 2024 (Tentative)

Foreign Dental Screening Test (MDS Degree and PG Diploma) 2023: March 16, 2024

FNB Exit Examination 2023: March/ April 2024

DNB/ DrNB Final Theory Examinations: April 24-27, 2024

DNB-Post Diploma CET 2024: May 19, 2024

Formative Assessment Test 2023: June 9, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination: June 13-15, 2024

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination: June 30, 2024

It is to be noted that candidates are advised to stay updated with the official NBEMS website for any changes or further details regarding these upcoming medical exams.