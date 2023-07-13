Call in this number to get all information related to EPFO

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, always take steps to avail different services for the benefits of its members.

People, who have become the members of the EPFO, do face different types of problems and with the aim to help them better, the EPFO has issued a helpline number using which the members can know about PF, Pension or EDLI schemes.

Taking to its Twitter handle, EPFO said that you can get all the information related to EPFO by calling the EPFO helpline number 14470.



One can dial 14470 between 7 AM to 9 PM during the working days and the information will be available in seven different languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese and English.