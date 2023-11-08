AI to soon detect and translate what your pet is saying

As pet owners, the desire to understand our furry friends’ thoughts and feelings is something many have pondered. Researchers are now harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret the language of animals, offering insights into their intentions and emotions.

Daniel Mills, a professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln, highlights the potential of AI in deciphering what pets might be trying to convey to their human companions.

This research builds upon a recent study published in The Science Direct journal, which explored the complexity of facial expressions in cats, revealing that cats can exhibit up to 276 different facial expressions when interacting with other felines. Importantly, these expressions differ when directed towards humans as opposed to other cats, making them challenging to interpret.

AI technology is seen as a valuable tool in overcoming this challenge. By analyzing specific features such as ear positions, AI can assist in identifying a pet’s emotional state.

Furthermore, AI can establish its own classification rules for different expressions, providing fresh insights and new methods for distinguishing between various emotional cues.

Mills and his team are actively using AI to detect emotional states from facial expressions in cats, dogs, and horses, utilizing a wealth of online videos.

This application of AI not only enhances our comprehension of pet communication but also has the potential to improve animal welfare. For instance, it can be used to monitor cows’ facial expressions for signs of pain during milking sessions, ensuring their well-being.

The implications of AI in understanding animal communication extend beyond pets. It can also contribute to conservation efforts and provide valuable insights into fundamental aspects of biology and psychology.