Amla, also known as ‘Amlaki’ from the Sanksrit word, is an Indian gooseberry fruit and green in colour. The amla fruit is eaten raw or cooked into various dishes and used in inks, shampoos, hair oils and serves as a mordant for fixing dyes in fabrics.

According to Ayurveda, the parts of plant of amla are used in various medicine herbal preparations including the fruit, seed, leaves, root, bark and flowers. It has many numerous health benefits and quality to treat countless aliments.

Here are the amazing benefits of amla:

1. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Amla contains Vitamin C that fights with bacterial aliments and builds up your metabolism energy thus reducing the impact of cancer and heart-related problems.

2. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Amla is rich in source of fiber that helps to increase the action of gastric juices for the decomposition of food and prevents from constipation, digestive discomforts, stomach heaviness and gases.

3. WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: Amla accelerates metabolism and keeps you full for longer duration. It acts as a natural laxative and improves protein synthesis. It reduces fat deposits and helps the body absorb nutrients.

4. LOWERS CHOLESTEROL LEVELS: Amla reduces the accumulation of fats in arteries, veins and lowers the risk of getting atherosclerosis and keeps the levels of good cholesterol optimal.

5. GOOD FOR SKIN: Add amla to your everyday skincare routine. It keeps the skin glowing, blemish-free, hydrated and healthy.

6. GOOD FOR HAIR: Amla increases blood circulation to the scalp that helps to strengthen the hair follicles and prevents hair loss, slows down greying of hair and cures dandruff.

7. PROTECTS FROM COLD: Amla powder mixed with two teaspoons of honey when consumed provides relief from bronchitis, cough, common cold and other respiratory illness.

8. ANTI-INFLAMMATORY PROPERTIES: Amla acts at the cellular level that reduces proinflammatory cells such as cytokines and prevents hay fever, arthritis, osteoporosis, joint pain, cancer and among others.