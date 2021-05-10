Avocado is a large berry fruit with a buttery flesh, oval or spherical in shape and green in colour. It is classified as a member of the flowering plant family Lauraceae.

Avocados are cultivated in Mediterranean and tropical climates of many countries and have earned the title of ‘The Olive Oil Of The Americas’. It is considered one of the healthiest fruits and has amazing powerful health benefits.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of avocado:

1. GOOD FOR HEART-HEALTH: Avocados contain are rich in source of monounsaturated fats and beta-sitosterol antioxidants that helps to regulate LDL and HDL cholesterol levels. It reduces the risk of stroke and keeps the heart healthy.

2. GOOD FOR EYES: Avocados are loaded with beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin antioxidants that help to maintain good eyesight, night vision, and ultraviolet light and reduce the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration.

3. IMPROVES DIGESTION: Avocados are highly in fiber that helps prevent constipation, boost digestion, maintain a healthy digestive tract and lower the risk of colon cancer.

4. GOOD FOR WEIGHT LOSS: Avocados are very low on carbs and high in fiber that takes more time to digest. It induces the feeling of fullness and promotes weight loss.

5. GOOD FOR SKIN: Avocado is a versatile fruit. The dips made of avocado herbs fights from free radical damage and keep the skin healthy and glowing.

6. REDUCES RISK OF DEPRESSION: Avocados are a good source of folate that helps to prevent the build- up of homocysteine, delivers nutrients to the brain and decreases the risk depression.

7. PREVENTS CANCER: Avocados contain phytochemicals that cause the death of cancer cells, decrease chromosomal damage, protects against undesirable mutations in cell division and reduces the risk of cancer.