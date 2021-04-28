The carrot is a root vegetable usually orange, red and purple in colour and commonly eaten part of the plant is the taproot. The carrot was domesticated in Persia and belongs to biennial plant in the umbellifer family, Apiaceae.

Carrots are widely used in many regional cuisines and preparation of salads. Carrots are loaded with many vital nutrients and host a surprising health benefits for human body.

Also Read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Mushroom

Here are some amazing health benefits of carrot:

1. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Carrots are loaded with antioxidants such as vitamins B6 and vitamin C that protects your body from germs and boosts your immune system.

2. GLOWS YOUR SKIN: Carrots are rich in source of beta carotene, lutein and lycopene antioxidants that promotes healthy skin and make it glow.

3. LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE: Carrots are power-packed with potassium that enhances the blood flow circulation and brings down your elevated BP. It helps in improving blood circulation and reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, strokes and heart attacks.

4. STIMULATES HAIR GROWTH: Carrots are rich in source of vitamin A and vitamin E that prevents your hair from premature greying and makes your locks stronger, thicker and shinier.

5. BOOSTS HEART HEALTH: Carrots are loaded with fiber quotient and calcium that lowers unhealthy cholesterol from the walls of arteries, blood vessels and boosts heart health.

6. HELPS IN DIGESTION: Carrots are loaded with dietary fiber that prevents constipation and maintains good digestive health.

7. BOOSTS EYE HEALTH: Carrots are rich in source of vitamin A and lutein, lycopene and carotenoids antioxidants that boosts healthy eyesight and prevents night blindness and age-related muscular degeneration.