Edible mushrooms hold a prominent place in our meals. It is used extensively in cooking in many cuisines like healthy shiitake, oyster mushrooms, Kashmir guchchi and used in most dishes like soups, salad or stir-fries.

Mushrooms can be excellent for your health as they have numerous medicinal properties.

Here are the amazing health benefits of mushroom:

1. KEEPS YOU YOUNG: Mushrooms contain ergothioneine and glutathione antioxidants that protect the body from the physiological stress that causes visible signs of aging.

2. PROTECTS AGAINST CANCER: Mushrooms protect our cells against DNA damage and also inhibit tumor formation. It is beneficial in the treatment and management of neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease.

3. BOOSTS IMMUNITY: Mushrooms are rich in source of protein and fiber. It contains Vitamin B and selenium antioxidant that supports the immune system prevents damage to cells and tissues.

4. PROTECTS YOUR BRAIN: Mushrooms contain ergothioneine and glutathione antioxidants that prevent Alzheimer’s disease and reduce your risk of neurological illness.

5. MAINTAINS HEART HEALTH: Mushrooms contain phytonutrients that prevent cells from sticking to blood vessel walls and forming plaque build-up. It helps to protect the heart by maintaining healthy blood pressure and circulation.

6. STRENGTHENS YOUR BONE: Mushrooms contain abundant calcium that prevents osteoporosis, joint pain and other disorders related to bone degeneration.

7. CHECKS CHOLESTEROL LEVELS: Mushrooms contain proteins and have negligible fat or cholesterol that reduces the chances of some cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke and atherosclerosis.