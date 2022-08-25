6 Herbal Teas That Can Help Boost Metabolism For Weight Loss

Nature is filled with wonderful things. Everything we need is hidden somewhere in nature. In the age where there seems to be a short route for everything, people often look for ways to help them reduce weight easily. Given below are some natural herbal teas that can boost the metabolism and help with weight loss and management.

Green tea

Studies have shown that people who consume green tea regularly in addition to their exercise routine are more successful in burning belly fat. Green tea has been seen to boost metabolism. This might be a result of the high quantity of catechins present in green tea. Catechins are naturally occurring antioxidants that can be helpful in boosting metabolism and helping in burning fat. A similar effect can be seen with matcha tea.

Mint Tea

Mint and peppermint work wonders when it comes to curbing appetite. Mint leaves are high in fiber and extremely low in carbohydrates. When used with spices like turmeric or peppercorn, mint can also give the immunity system a boost and help in managing digestive issues. This can help keep the body get rid of toxins and flush out the excessive fat by boosting metabolism.

Puerh Tea

Puerh Tea is also known as pu’er or pu-erh tea. It is a type of Chinese black tea that has been fermented. Often consumed after a meal, the aroma tends to develop the longer it is stored. This tea was observed to reduce triglyceride concentrations and belly fat in rats. Though the result could be different in humans, there is a high chance that there might be similar results in human beings as well and it could be a great tea for weight loss.

White Tea

Not only does white tea prevent new fat cells from forming, it also enhances the body’s ability to utilize the existing fat cells for energy, thus breaking them down. Apart from giving metabolism a huge boost, chemicals in white tea also seem to protect the skin from sun-induced damage which causes the skin to age prematurely.

Oolong Tea

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea that has been partially oxidized. It has a fruity, fragrant aroma. Several studies have shown that Oolong tea could help in burning away belly fat by improving fat burning and increasing metabolism. Japanese scientists have found that high levels of antioxidants called polymerized polyphenols present in oolong tea, inhibit the body’s ability to absorb fat by up to 20 percent

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is especially effective against bloating. Compounds like flavonoids and found in the hibiscus plant help to counteract bloating by influencing how the hormones that regulate water and electrolytes balance affect the body. Hibiscus also helps boost fat elimination and regulate lipid metabolism genes.

It should be kept in mind that while these teas can definitely have health benefits and help increase metabolism, consuming them without exercising or regulating diet would not help shed fat. These are always to be used as supplement along with regular exercise for best possible results.