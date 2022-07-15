Top 5 Health Benefits of Pineapple: Weight Loss, Good Skin, and more

Pineapple is a tropical fruit, widely available between July and September in India. It has many health benefits including boosting immunity to improving gut health. This healthy fruit is extremely juicy and delicious and is rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Top 5 health benefits of pineapple

1. Improves Digestion

Pineapple contains a significant amount of fiber, which is associated with better digestion. The bromelain in pineapple is believed to help break down protein and help digest food better. Bromelains also appear to counteract some pathogens in the digestive tract which also helps.

2. Immunity Booster:

Eating pineapple once a day helps boost your immunity, especially when you are feeling tired and sluggish. Pineapple has vitamin B6 which helps stabilize the body’s blood sugar, along with Manganese and Thiamin which also aids in energy production.

3. Eases symptoms of Arthritis

Arthritis is an inflammatory condition that primarily affects your joints. The anti-inflammatory power of pineapple’s bromelain provides pain relief for people with osteoarthritis. While its long-term effects are unclear, the benefits of this fruit can provide short-term relief if you are suffering from arthritis.

4. Better skin:

Pineapple is a good acne-treating agent and helps heal wounds quickly. The enzymes found in pineapples accelerate the healing process and help with the synthesis of collagen- which gives our skin a smooth appearance.

5. Helps in Weight loss

One cup of fresh pineapples accumulates 83 calories and is packed with 2.81 grams of fiber. This makes a perfect snack for people who are trying to lose weight as it helps them stay full for a long time.

Now that you know how beneficial pineapples are, make it a point to include them in your diet.