Just Add These 3 Ingredients To Your Daily Tea, You Will Loose Weight Fast

Bhubaneswar: Most of us know that herbal teas are good for health. They are loaded with antioxidants and other properties that promote overall health and lower your risk of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, etc.

Drinking tea helps boost your metabolism and detoxifies your system. Studies have found that consuming tea, particularly green tea, may improve weight loss and help fight belly fat.

The reason why consuming herbal tea may be especially beneficial if you’re trying to shed the extra pounds is that it is a very low-calorie beverage. Besides being rich in antioxidants, herbal teas, which are made using a variety of different herbs, contain anti-obesity properties that help reduce your appetite, increase your metabolic rate and prevent the body from forming new fat cells.

All you need is ginger, ajwain (carom seeds) and lemon to speed up your weight loss journey. All three ingredients are loaded with antioxidants and can help in promoting weight loss.

A study conducted in 2019 found that regular consumption of ginger can actually lead to a significant reduction in body weight.

Ajwain or carom seeds, which are another key element in this herbal tea, are well known to boost your metabolism, further accelerating your weight loss journey and also play a huge role in keeping digestive issues at bay.

The third ingredient, lemon is known to increase your metabolism and there is strong anecdotal evidence that links lemon-water with weight loss.

Receipe of Ginger Lemon and Ajwain Herbal Tea at home.

1. Half-inch ginger

2. 1 lemon

3. 1 teaspoon of carom seeds (ajwain)

4. 1 glass of water

Soak 1 teaspoon of carom seeds in water overnight. The next day, heat the ajwain water in a pan, add finely chopped ginger to the concoction and let it come to boil. Strain the herbal tea, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and enjoy your tea! You may also add honey or jaggery as per your taste.

You may replace your early morning cup of masala chai or coffee with this weight loss drink.