Are you taking green tea or black tea? Know which is better

People across the globe are using different things to remain fit and fine in their day-to-day life. Green tea and black tea are two such beverages which are mostly consumed by the people. But have you ever thought of knowing the difference between them and which is healthier? If yes, then you must go on reading.

There is no doubt that we prefer to take a cup of tea when we feel sleepy, stressed, confused or anxious as it boosts our energy and helps us to feel fresh. There are different types of teas which are used by the people. However, green tea and black tea are extremely popular among fitness enthusiasts.

Both green tea and black teas are made from the leaves and uppermost bloom of a plant called Camellia Sinensis. However, do you know which of them is healthy? Know the truth.

Here’s how green tea prepared

The leaves and uppermost bloom of Camellia Sinensis are collected and dried up. After this, the dried materials warmed by frying in a pan or are steamed away so that the leaves do not get oxidized. This maintains the flavour and colour of the tea.

​ Here’s how black tea prepared

Leaves from the Camellia Sinensis plants are plucked and withered and then crumbled, curled, cracked and carved and left to oxidize before they are hydrated. Then the enzymes in the leaves go through oxidation and leaves appear darker and brownish in colour and they get a stronger aroma and essence. So, green tea leaves are completely natural, while black tea leaves are fermented and oxidised.

​What are the benefits of green tea

Green tea is rich in Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant that fights cardiovascular diseases.

It increases immunity and prevents infection.

It boosts metabolism.

Eliminates fat from body.

It removes bad cholesterol.

It reduces diabetes risk.

It weight loss.

It prevents Alzheimer, Prevent acne by reducing sebum.

It stimulates long & healthy stresses.

It improves memory & alertness.

What are the benefits of black tea

Boosts Heart health

Lowers ovarian cancer risks.

Lowers risk of diabetes

Boosts immunity

Improves bone health

Reduces Parkinson’s risk

Healthy digestive track

Lowers cholesterol

Aids weight loss

Kidney stones

Relieves asthma

Eliminates free radicals

Kills bacteria

Relieves stress

The caffeine content in green tea and black tea

Usually, the green tea has less caffeine than black tea. However, it depends on three different things like plant, infusing methods and preparation. One cup of green tea has one-fourth quantity of caffeine as compared to a cup of coffee, while a cup of black tea has one third caffeine content.

Caffeine stimulates our nervous system, which refreshes the mood. This is why black tea is more effective in increasing the reaction time and alertness.

Final Verdict

Except for the polyphenol composition, the benefits which we get from both the green and black teas are similar. People who are looking for a caffeine boost can use black tea and those who are sensitive to caffeine, should choose green tea as it’s calming in nature and has less caffeine as compared to black tea.