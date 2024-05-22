5 interesting things about iron cookware that you should know!

Nowadays we have very little time in the busyness of daily life tasks. So everyone tries to make food quick and delicious. Food is flavoured with appropriate spices. The cooking utensil also makes a difference in the taste of the food.

If you have recently purchased a cast iron pan or are planning to buy one shortly then this a must read guide for you. Some people feel maintaining a cast iron cookware is very difficult. For some, it is an easy job to do.

Here are 5 things you might know before using cast iron cookware:

Cast iron cookware should be preheated

A lot of times, when people talk about pans, they talk about how evenly they heat up. Cast iron however, does not heat evenly. It does get super hot and hold in heat longer than other materials. But it doesn’t heat up super evenly. You must to make sure the entire pan is red hot, so you’ll need to preheat it. (To check, flick a sprinkle of water into the pan; if it sizzles and evaporates, the pan is hot enough). To heat the pan evenly, it helps if you move the pan around the burner while it’s preheating.

It can be perfectly cleaned with soap solution

Once you’ve built up a dark smooth nonstick seasoning that’s baked into the skillet, there’s no way a little bit of dish soap is going to remove it. So go ahead and clean your cast iron skillet with a soapy sponge. After all you don’t want your cobbler to give off a whiff of cod. If you soapy sponge isn’t enough to cut through burnt-on bits, you have some options. Two favourites are wildly popular scrub brush and a chainmail scrubber.

If it rusts, you can still use it after washing it well

Bring out the steel wool and give it a really good scrubbing. Then when you’ve banished all the rust and cleaned the skillet thoroughly, dry it off and rub a very thin layer of cooking oil into the entire surface, inside and outside. Place your skillet on the middle rack in your oven, upside-down, with a large baking sheet of aluminium foil on the bottom rack underneath it to catch any oil that drips down.

You can use it on an electric range

If your cooktop has a smooth glass surface, the flatter the bottom of your skillet, the better the heating results. ( you want your pan to make good contact with the burner). This is true for induction burners as well. Be careful not to drag the skillet on the surface to avoid scratching the glass.