Top Healthy cooking oils for a healthier you

We often talk about healthy food, healthy diet, and health benefits of numerous edible items. However, there is another important aspect that we do not think much about; that being, the right cooking oil.

Choosing the right kind of cooking oil is essential for a healthy kitchen. Healthy cooking oils play a vital role in our overall well-being. These not only provide the necessary fats to our bodies, but also contribute to an overall balanced diet. We should opt for oils like olive or coconut oil.

While olive oil has mono-saturated fats and it is good for heart health, coconut oil is widely known for its potential health benefits.

Further, it is always wise to avoid the types of oils that are high in saturated fats for a healthier you. By making little mindful changes to your kitchen, you can ensure that the oils in use prove to be an ally to your health, and not otherwise.

Today we bring to you, a list of three of the healthy cooking oils. Read to know:

Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in vitamin E, which is a great source of anti-oxidant. The oleic acid in olive oil is known to have anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. Oleic acid is a mono-saturated fat present in olive oils.

Avocado oil

Yet another healthy cooking oil option is avocado oil. Compounds in this oil help in the protection of liver. Further, it also lowers blood pressure and bad cholesterol as well.

Sesame oil

Sesame oil contains sesamol and sesaminol. These anti-oxidant compounds are healthy for the health and have various benefits for the health. One of its most notable properties is the neuro-protective effects against diseases like the Parkinson’s disease.