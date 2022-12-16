20 year old Afshin Ghaderzadeh earns title of ‘world’s shortest man’

A 20-year-old Iranian boy has earned the title of the world’s shortest man by the Guinness World Records. Identified as Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, a resident of a remote village in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province in Iran, has been announced as the tiniest man alive with a height of 2 feet, 1.6 inches.

According to sources, the Guinness World Records demonstrated that the young man is 7 centimeters (2.7 inches) shorter than the previous record holder Edward “Nino” Hernandez, and declared Afshin as the fourth-tiniest man in the world.

As per sources, Ghaderzadeh regional school refused to train him so he had to be coached at home. In preparation for a new world record, he went to a barber in Dubai for a quick shave and trim, as well as a tailor to have his suit altered. His three-piece suit was designed the same as for a child of two.

Reportedly, the young man flew to the Dubai office with his parents, where the measurements were adhered to at least three times in 24 hours, ensuring the exact record height. The Guinness World Records posted a video on their Youtube handle on Thursday.

