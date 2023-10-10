10 million people may die due to stroke by 2050: Study

Strokes can take nearly over ten million people lives annually by 2050, claims a study. The study has been made by the World Stroke Organization and Lancet Neurology Commission (LNC).

As per the reports published by Lancet Neurology journal, stroke deaths are expected to surge from 6.6 million in 2020 to nearly 10 million by 2050.

The report recommends a few important things to help with strokes. Firstly, it suggests creating affordable ways to keep track of stroke cases so that we can better prevent and treat them. This means having good systems to collect accurate information about strokes.

Secondly, the report talks about using phones and computers to help people learn more about strokes and live healthier lives. They want to use technology to spread this information and provide training.

The reports emphasized on planning really well for treating strokes when they happen. This includes making sure we have enough trained staff, equipment, medicines, and money to take care of stroke patients properly.

The head of a medical research council in India, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, mentioned, “We need to use what we know works to take care of stroke patients and prevent more strokes to decrease death rates due to it.”

At the same time, the Indian government is working on plans and actions to prevent diseases that aren’t spread from person to person, like strokes. They’re also proud of a successful project that used technology to help control blood pressure in many people.

Also Read: Study Suggests Even Short Term Exposure To Air Pollution May Raise Risk Of Stroke